Meet the Animal Athletes of The Pasadena Livestock Show and Rodeo

Would You Pay $100,000 for a bucking b ull? That is how much some of the bulls at The Pasadena Livestock Show and Rodeo are worth Houston Life’s Melanie Camp caught up with Pasadena Livestock Show and Rodeo 1st Vice President, Jim Dutton to learn more about what it takes to get the bulls, horses, and steers rodeo ready! Watch the video above. the Pasadena Livestock Show and Rodeo runs September 22 - September 30, 2023. They have a rodeo each night, live entertainment, and carnival rides, head online to PasadenaRodeo.com for tickets.

HOUSTON – Did you know, some of those bulls you see bucking at The Pasadena Livestock Show and rodeo are worth over $100,000? The bulls and bucking horses are animal athletes bred especially for the sport that is Rodeo. The animals at the Pasadena Rodeo come from Frontier Rodeo a company that travels with theses animals around the country.

This year The Pasadena Livestock Show and Rodeo celebrates 74 years in the community not just providing a thrilling show but also supporting education programs throughout the region. For the past 10 years, this Rodeo has raised at least $500,000 each year that go to area students at schools in schools Clear Lake, La Porte, Pasadena, and Deer Park.

It is a down home rodeo with a small town feel and fun for the whole family.

Catch the action at The Pasadena Livestock Show and Rodeo it is on September 22 - September 30, 2023. There is a rodeo every night, plus live music, and a carnival. Get tickets and check out the entertainment lineup online at PasadenaRodeo.com for tickets.

