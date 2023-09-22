Meet the Animal Athletes of The Pasadena Livestock Show and Rodeo

HOUSTON – Did you know, some of those bulls you see bucking at The Pasadena Livestock Show and rodeo are worth over $100,000? The bulls and bucking horses are animal athletes bred especially for the sport that is Rodeo. The animals at the Pasadena Rodeo come from Frontier Rodeo a company that travels with theses animals around the country.
This year The Pasadena Livestock Show and Rodeo celebrates 74 years in the community not just providing a thrilling show but also supporting education programs throughout the region. For the past 10 years, this Rodeo has raised at least $500,000 each year that go to area students at schools in schools Clear Lake, La Porte, Pasadena, and Deer Park.
The Pasadena Livestock Show and Rodeo is on September 22 - September 30. They have rodeos every night.
It is a down home rodeo with a small town feel and fun for the whole family.
Houston Life's Melanie Camp caught up with Pasadena Livestock Show and Rodeo 1st Vice President, Jim Dutton to learn more about what it takes to get the bulls, horses, and steers rodeo ready.
The Pasadena Livestock Show and Rodeo runs September 22 - September 30, 2023. They have a rodeo each night, live entertainment, and carnival rides, head online to PasadenaRodeo.com for tickets.