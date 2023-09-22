Explore the world of Turkey at this weekend’s Turkish festival

Indulge in the magic of Turkey without leaving town. After a four-year hiatus, The American Turkish Association of Houston is bringing back their festival where you can enjoy cultural food, music, art, and outfits all in one place.

HOUSTON – Get ready for a Turkish delight!

Houston Turkish Festival is back after a four-year hiatus. It’s perfect to bring it back this year because it is the Turkish Republic’s Centennial, and they are donating 100 trees through Trees for Houston to mark this special occasion.

From whirling dervishes to Turkish coffee and calligraphy, you can immerse yourself in Turkish traditions, food, music, and art in one place on September 23 and 24 at Buffalo Bayou. Ticket prices are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Children under 13 are free. They ONLY accept cashless payment, and tickets are valid for both festival days.

Not only you’ll enjoy the festivities, but you’ll also be supporting the people in Turkey affected by this year’s earthquake. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to earthquake relief efforts in Turkey.

