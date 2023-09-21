The importance of mammogram screenings

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Next month marks the start of breast cancer awareness month.

One in eight women in the U.S. will develop breast cancer in her lifetime, and most of these women do not have a family history.

That’s why it’s especially important make mammogram screenings part of your annual breast care routine.

Dr. Kenny Sam, a breast and interventional radiologist, affiliated with Memorial Hermann Health System shares more information on these important screenings and who should be getting them.

