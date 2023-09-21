KPRC 2 Community: Harrison’s Heroes supporting children in local hospitals

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.
HOUSTON – September is NICU Awareness Month.
KPRC 2 along with our partners at Energy Transfer and Houston Christian University are teaming up with a local non-profit supporting children in local hospitals.
This month’s KPRC 2 community spotlight is on Harrison’s Heroes, and we need your help to fill care packages for babies in the NICU.