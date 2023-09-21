KPRC 2 Community: Harrison’s Heroes supporting children in local hospitals

September is NICU Awareness Month. KPRC 2 along with our partners at Energy Transfer and Houston Christian University are teaming up with a local non-profit supporting children in local hospitals. This month's KPRC 2 community spotlight is on Harrison's Heroes, and we need your help to fill care packages for babies in the NICU. Watch the video to learn more about the mission behind Harrison's Heroes with co-founder, Sandy Kothari and Cynda Conrad from Texas Children's Hospital.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – September is NICU Awareness Month.

KPRC 2 along with our partners at Energy Transfer and Houston Christian University are teaming up with a local non-profit supporting children in local hospitals.

This month’s KPRC 2 community spotlight is on Harrison’s Heroes, and we need your help to fill care packages for babies in the NICU.

RELATED LINK: Here’s how you can help support families of babies in the NICU at Houston-area hospitals

Watch the video above to learn more about the mission behind Harrison’s Heroes with co-founder, Sandy Kothari and Cynda Conrad from Texas Children’s Hospital.