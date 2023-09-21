Find out what’s on the menu for ‘Chefs for Farmers’

Chefs for Farmers is back in Houston next weekend. This year is a 2-day culinary experience where you enjoy curated, locally sourced dishes from some of Houston’s top restaurants and chefs. Justin Yoakum, Director of Operations and Chef at Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette gave us a preview of the all-inclusive tasting event.

HOUSTON – Chefs for Farmers is back in Houston next weekend.

This year is a two-day culinary experience where you enjoy curated, locally sourced dishes from some of Houston’s top restaurants and chefs.

Justin Yoakum, Director of Operations and Chef at Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette gave us a preview of the all-inclusive tasting event happening on September 30th and October 1st from 1 – 5 PM at Autry Park.

Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette will be featured at Sunday’s main event, and they will be serving Fresh East Coast Oyster with Chili Marinated Mango, Jicama, and Cucumber, a refreshing and flavorful topping for oysters.

Watch Yoakum’s complete interview to see all the details about the festival and see how he makes this delicious topping that will bring your oyster up a notch.

For tickets for Chefs for Farmers, click here.

Tickets include food, drinks, cocktails, live entertainment, and more. Use PROMO code HOUSTONLIFE30 at check-out to get $30 OFF tickets.

Spicy Mango-Jicama Topping for Oysters

*Ingredients:*

- 1 Mango, peeled and diced

- 1 Jicama peeled and julienned or diced

- 1 Cucumber, peeled and diced

- 1 Red Radish, thinly sliced or diced

- 3 tablespoons Lime juice

- 1 teaspoon Louisiana hot sauce

- 1 teaspoon Sriracha sauce

- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

- 1 teaspoon Salt

*Instructions:*

1. In a mixing bowl, combine the diced mango, jicama, cucumber, and sliced red radish.

2. Add the lime juice, Louisiana hot sauce, Sriracha sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and salt. Toss the mixture gently until well combined.

3. Let the mixture sit for about 10-15 minutes to allow the flavors to meld.

4. Serve the mixture on top of freshly shucked oysters. Enjoy!

Note: Adjust the quantity of hot sauce according to your preference for heat.

Recipe provided by Chef Justin Yoakum.