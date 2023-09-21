Celebrating Houston’s soulful history of the blues 🎷 🎵 🎵

Houston has such a vibrant music scene from country to rock and rap. But did you know we have a unique, yet overlooked history of the blues? If you like to know more Discovery Green is having a special, FREE screening tomorrow of ‘When Houston had the Blues.’ Watch the video for more information.

HOUSTON – Did you know Houston was home to one of the most successful black music empires?

Before there was even a Motown, Houston embraced the blues culture and legacy.

Musicians from Ray Charles to B.B. King came to Houston to find band members.

Plus, Houston’s own Big Mama Thorton recorded “Hound Dog” three years before it became a hit with Elvis.

Houston had a great Black music scene that never received its due, but with the documentary ‘When Houston Had the Blues,’ you can learn all about its history for free. A special screening will be shown tomorrow at Discover Green with live performances by Diunna Greenleaf, Brandon Cole, and the Zydeco Bulls.

Today on Houston Life, ‘When Houston Had the Blues’ Producer Drew Barnett-Hamilton and Blues Singer and Songwriter Diunna Greenleaf chatted with Tessa and Derrick about the film’s significance and how they plan to spread Houston’s Blues history. Watch the video above for the full interview.

The film aims to give Houston its proper place in musical history and feature an extensive collection of photos from the ‘40s and ‘50s and vintage/contemporary performances by Bobby “Blue” Bland, Chic “Juke Boy” Bonner, Charles Brown, Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown, Diunna Greenleaf, David “Guitar Shorty” Kearney, Willie Mae “Big Mama” Thornton, and many more. Music lovers, history lovers, and every Houstonian will love it.

EVENT INFO

Friday, September 22

7 – 10:30 p.m.

Discovery Green Anheuser-Busch Stage

FREE

Bring blankets and lawn chairs

For more information about the event, click here.