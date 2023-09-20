Two fun bat-themed events happening at the Houston Arboretum this weekend

HOUSTON – If you or the kids are fans of batman, there are two bat-themed events happening at the this weekend…so grab the cape and head over to the Houston Arboretum!

“Going Batty” is a fun evening event geared toward adults happening Friday, and the family-friendly “Bat Fest” on Saturday is free and open to the public.

Let’s start with “Going Batty” -- here are the details:

Did you know that bats are the pollinators of the tequila agave?

At “Going Batty,” adults 21 and over can enjoy a delicious tequila popsicle from KICPOPS as they listen to bat expert DeAndra Ramsey, who will discuss the important role of bats in our ecosystem as pest control, seed dispersers, and pollinators.

The group will then go on a bat hike using special detectors to listen to bat sonar over the Arboretum.

This event is Friday, Sept 22nd and runs from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. and is for ages 21 and up.

Register --> HERE

And here are the details for “Bat Fest” :

Houston Arboretum’s “Bat Fest” is returning for a second year! And though often misunderstood, bats are a vital part of our ecosystem.

Visit booths from our community partners to learn more about local bat species and current conservation efforts.

There will be fun bat-themed activities and crafts for the kids, story time, food trucks, and a blood drive with Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center.

This family-friendly event is FREE, and open to the public.

Parents are encouraged to come out with their children for this engaging and educational event in honor of our mosquito-eating, pest-controlling, pollinating, and seed-dispersing bat superheroes. Since bats do so much for us humans, they deserve an entire day of celebration.

This event is Saturday, Sept. 23rd and runs from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

For more information on “Bat Fest” click --> HERE

Watch as the Arboretum’s Christine Mansfield gives us a preview of these 2 fun events!