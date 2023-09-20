Houston Chef Ope Amosu on the new Chopd & Stewd Festival

Chef Ope Amosu, founder of the Houston hot spot ChòpnBlọk, joined Houston Life to preview Chopd & Stewd 2023, a new culinary and cultural festival.

Find out who are the celebrities coming to Houston for the event and get a sneak peek of the delicious food you can savor at this event happening Saturday, September 30 at POST.

The all-day event will have eats from critically acclaimed chefs, cultural masterclasses, soulful beats, wellness experiences, and an artisan market. Confirmed speakers include Yvonne Orji (Actress HBO’s Insecure), Nneka & Chiney Ogwumike (8x WNBA All-Star - Los Angeles Sparks), Lanell Grant (Music Producer/ Musician), Seun Adigun (Nigerian Olympian) and more.

Amosu is a rising culinarian who has grown ChòpnBlọk from an acclaimed pop-up dining concept into a nationally heralded restaurant.

He has an extensive list of celebrity clientele and national TV features, including Hulu’s ‘Taste the Nation,’ Bravo TV’s ‘Top Chef,’ and PBS’ No Passport Required. He has also been featured in The New York Times and, Food & Wine Magazine.

Watch Amosu’s complete interview above about the festival.

Amosu also showed how to make and elevate a Nigerian Egg Sauce, a quintessential breakfast dish of scrambled tomatoes and eggs that is often accompanied by bread, plantain, potatoes, and/or African yams.

For tickets and more information about the festival, click here.

Nigerian Egg Sauce on a bread toast by Chef Ope Amosu (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

EGG SAUCE RECIPE:

• 4-6 large eggs

• 2 medium-sized tomatoes chopped

• 1-2 scotch bonnet chopped

• 1 small onion chopped

• 1 red bell pepper chopped

• ⅓ cup vegetable oil

• ½ tsp salt

• 1 Seasoning cube

• ½ tsp curry

• ½ tsp thyme

HOW TO MAKE EGG SAUCE

-Add hot frying pan chopped peppers, tomatoes, and onions (this should sizzle) and cook for about 4-5 minutes or till oil floats on the sauce, add salt, seasoning, curry and thyme. Stir to combine ingredient with sauce and also avoid sauce sticking to the pan

-Add whisked eggs to the sauce and leave for about a minute before stirring. (this will allow the egg to set a bit) Stir to scramble egg.