The inspiring true story behind new film ‘A Million Miles Away’

Houston Life’s Derrick Shore visited Space Center Houston to chat with José Hernández, the first migrant farmworker to travel to space and the inspiration behind the new Prime Video film ‘A Million Miles Away. Hernández and the movie’s writer and director, Alejandra Márquez Abella, chatted with Derrick about bringing this story to a global audience.

The movie follows him and his devoted family on a decades-long journey, from a rural village in Michoacán, Mexico, to the fields of the San Joaquin Valley, to more than 200 miles above the Earth in the International Space Station.

It also depicts Hernández’s determination to achieve his dream of becoming an astronaut — despite applying and being rejected to the space program 11 times before finally being accepted in 2004 at the age of 42.

Alejandra Márquez Abella captured the tenacity of the entire Hernández family, as well as anyone who dares to dream.

The movie is streaming and available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

