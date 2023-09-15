Houston Texans in-stadium DJ Vanilla Trill is in the Houston Life studio

HOUSTON – Houston Texans home games for the 2023-2024 season will have some new hype men. Social media sensation, creator, DJ, and YouTuber Vanilla Trill along with DJ MC Beezy will be DJ’ing in the stadium! Houston Life spoke to DJ Vanilla Trill and learned about his dancing background and his time spent on the club scene in Houston.

“This is not only an amazing opportunity to showcase my talents in front of thousands of die-hard Texans fans, but also to inspire other young creatives that anything is possible when you follow your dreams. I am truly excited to get out there and show them what I can do!”

DJ Vanilla Trill’s charisma online has garnered millions of views, reposts by influential figures like Erykah Badu, Beyonce, and Ludacris, and features on prominent blogs like TheShadeRoom and BleacherReport.

