Age is just a number: Meet the 77-year-old fitness influencer Joan MacDonald

HOUSTON – Joan MacDonald is a 77-year-old fitness influencer with over 1.7 million Instagram followers. She’s also the author of “Flex Your Age: Defy Stereotypes and Reclaim Empowerment.”

Her fitness journey has been featured on multiple networks, and she shared her inspiring story and fitness tips with Derrick and Tessa.

“It’s never too late to start,” Joan said simply.

She is in Houston to attend the Great Age Movement “Back to the Future” Senior Prom Gala. It will be held on Friday, September 15, 2023, at The Ballroom at Tanglewood. The event supports the Great Age Movement’s capital campaign to build senior fitness parks and support the development of exercise programs in community green spaces, including the organization’s third Great Age Fitness ParkTM for senior citizens in the 5th Ward area of Houston. The Senior Prom Gala will feature dinner, premium cocktails, an exciting raffle, silent and live auction, a roaming photo booth, dancing, and the crowning of Senior Prom King and Queen.

Watch her full interview in the video above.