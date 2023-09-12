Chef Chris Shepherd creates ‘Southern Smoke Juicy Lucy’ for Burger Bodega Pop-Up

Houston Chef Chris Shepherd has teamed up with Chef Abbas Dhanani of the popular burger joint Burger Bodega to create a brisket stuffed double cheeseburger called the Southern Smoke Juicy Lucy. It’s all part of Burger Bodega’s Guest Chef Series pop-up starting tomorrow at 11 a.m. until supplies last!

HOUSTON – Love burgers? Love BBQ? Houston Chef Chris Shepherd sees you!

He’s teamed up with popular burger joint Burger Bodega to create a brisket stuffed double cheeseburger.

Brisket. Stuffed. Double. Cheeseburger. YEAH, YOU READ THAT RIGHT!

But here’s the catch - it’s only available for one day!

Chef Abbas Dhanani of Burger Bodega and Southern Smoke Founder/James Beard award-winning Chef Chris Shepherd will team up tomorrow for the next Burger Bodega Guest Chef Series collaboration, and they’ll be serving the Southern Smoke Juicy Lucy Burger.

This specialty burger features one patty made of two Burger Bodega patties combined with Franklin BBQ brisket and stuffed with American Cheese, further topped with more American Cheese, diced onions, and bodega sauce, all on a potato bun.

This limited-time offering will be available on Wednesday, September 13, at Burger Bodega, located at 4520 Washington Ave., from 11 a.m. until supplies last. (here’s a hint: they’re gonna go fast!!)

And don’t forget to catch Chef Chris Shepherd’s new show ‘Eat Like A Local’ premieres this Saturday at 10 a.m. right here on KPRC 2.