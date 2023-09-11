ALDI unveils new and exclusive ‘Specially Selected Wine Collection’ sourced from all around the world

We all love a good bottle of wine, and love it even more when you don’t have to spend the big bucks for it. This Specially Selected Wine Collection is a perfect way to taste some fabulous wines from all over the world at amazing prices. Chatting about some of the fabulous wine finds at ALDI is Sarah Tracey, Certified Sommelier, cocktail connoisseur, lifestyle expert and creator of the Lush Life.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – We all love a good bottle of wine, and definitely love it a little more when you don’t have to spend the big bucks for it.

Great news if you’re looking for a great buy for an even greater price – ALDI has unveiled its new and exclusive ‘Specially Selected Wine Collection’ and everything is available for under $15.

And since we are just stepping into fall, getting ready for the holidays (that’ll be here before we know it) these wines are perfect for everyone’s different palates.

This Specially Selected Wine Collection is a perfect way to taste some fabulous wines from all over the world at amazing prices.

Try their ten premium bottles sourced from distinctive regions including Côtes de Provence, Uco Valley, Marlborough, Rioja. Each of the Specially Selected Wines are sourced directly from world renowned vineyards, without using a middleman, to keep costs low.

New wine offerings available year-round include Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, Côtes de Provence Rosé, Alto Adige Pinot Grigio, and Uco Valley Malbec New wine offerings available this season include Rioja Reserva, Barossa Valley Shiraz, DOCG Prosecco, Sparkling Brut Rosé, and Icewine.

Here to chat about some of the fabulous wine finds at ALDI is Sarah Tracey, Certified Sommelier, cocktail connoisseur, lifestyle expert and creator of the Lush Life.

And for more info on ALDI products, click HERE.