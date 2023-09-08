Swing your partner! Local Houston square dancing clubs gear up for new season of lessons

Looking for a fun way to meet friends and burn calories? Square dancing is a fun and social hobby anyone can do…plus it’s easy to learn. The Hey Lollies Square Dance Club is the biggest club in Houston, and with September being National Square Dancing Month, it’s the perfect time to pick up this fun hobby.

There are 16 square and round dance clubs in the Greater Houston area - located in Spring, Tomball, The Woodlands, Humble, Katy, Sugar Land, and Friendswood…plus several clubs in Houston with approximately 600 active square dancers in the Houston area. Six of those Houston area clubs are starting lessons this month.

Square Dance Clubs meet weekly and special events are held all over the country, for that matter, all over the world!

As a pastime, Square Dancing offers tons of health benefits. It also can provide social and emotional benefits for the rest of your life.

To sign up for lessons or get more information, click HERE!

Watch Lauren Kelly, Carol Thornburg (Hey Lollies,) Ken Hengst (Texas Renegades Square Dance Club,) Darryl Lipscomb (Square Dance Caller,) **and a bunch of great local dancers!** get on the dance floor to show off a few moves!

Special thanks to everyone who came out to dance:

Hey Lollies, Houston: Bill & Patty Menger/Carol & Charles Thornburg

Texas Renegades, Houston: Ken and Dawn Hengst/Susan Missiha and Frank Hunter

Tims’ Gems, Houston: David and Kimberly Schultz

Bluebonnet Squares, Spring: Jim and Kim Lindenfeld

Brazos Bottoms Belles and Beaus, Sugar Land: Jim Earles and Donatta Clarke

Hanger Squares, Friendswood: Oscar Aleman and Joyce Jackson

Wildcatter Squares, Humble: Peggy and Allen Borchers

Tomball Promenaders: Ruth and Leonard Villareal

Katy Prairie Promenaders: Donna Bowen and John Murphy

Lake Jackson Promenaders: Bob and Melody Purnell

The Teens in Tomball: Home School Dancers