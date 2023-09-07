Get a taste of Vietnam at Houston’s Viet Cultural Fest

HOUSTON – If you’re looking for fun family-friendly things to do around town to escape the heat, jot down next Saturday, September 16 because the Vietnamese community in Houston is celebrating a huge event at NRG Center filled with cultural entertainment, traditional games, and of course, delicious Vietnamese food.

David Nguyen with the Viet Cultural Fest joined us for details about this celebration which is the largest Vietnamese festival in Texas, expecting to draw in 7,000-8,000 attendees.

“Viet Cultural Fest will be featuring the food cuisine of Vietnam’s three regions: north, central, and south through cultural exhibitions. The festival’s theme is called Taste of Vietnam, with a program featuring a children’s national costume contest, a teen pageant, a Phở eating contest, cultural games, and other various tournaments and contests,” said Nguyen, who explained how this event us a great chance for everyone in Houston to immerse in the richness of the Vietnamese culture.

There’s fun for all ages including a fun zone for kids with bounce houses, crafts, face paintings, toys, balloon animals, and more,

There’s also an art contest open to all Vietnamese-Americans ages 6+ and all skill levels, and a great opportunity to learn how to craft spring rolls, Bánh Mì, and Vietnamese snow skin mooncakes with cooking classes available at the festival for an additional cost of $15 per classes.

Viet Cultural Fest is happening Saturday, September 16 from 10 AM - 7 PM at NRG Center. If you’d like to get tickets, prices are $15 at the door or save money by getting them ahead of time at just $10 for general admission or $8 for Senior tickets.

For a link to get your tickets, click here.

For more information about the festival, watch the video above.