Local designer set to debut at New York Fashion Week

HOUSTON – Houstonian Taquiela Wright founded Delisa Rose in 2021. It’s a luxury lingerie brand designed with women in mind. Taquiela will debut her ‘Experience Collection’ at New York Fashion Week, September 9th at an event hosted by TV personality, NeNe Leakes! Because of her experience as an aerospace engineer, Taquiela is able to utilize her knowledge of geometry to create designs that are truly unique!!! She uses patterns not often seen in the lingerie space!!

Delisa Rose is proof that thoughtfulness and innovation can lead to a successful business venture. Using her experience as an aerospace engineer, Taquiela utilizes her knowledge of geometry to curate unique designs, shapes, and patterns often not seen in the lingerie space.

FUN FACT: In less than a year, Delisa Rose has released numerous pieces, debuted as one of the first black-owned lingerie brands at MAGIC Trade Show, and ultimately sold out of her first collection within moments of launch!

You can follow the brand on IG - @delisaroseluxurylingerie