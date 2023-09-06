2nd annual ‘Official Drink of H-Town’ cocktail competition happening at Four Seasons Hotel

Tonight, the city’s top mixologists will compete in a friendly competition to see who can come up with most creative cocktails representing H-Town. It’s all part of the second annual ‘Official Drink of H-Town’ event happening at the Four Seasons Hotel, and we got a special preview.

HOUSTON – If you were a bartender, how would you capture Houston in a glass?

It’s all part of the second annual ‘Official Drink of H-Town’ event happening at the Four Seasons Hotel, and we got a special preview. (and a look inside their beautiful bar Bandista hidden behind a bookcase!)

How it works: bartenders will create a cocktail using specified spirits, and a panel of judges and event attendees will vote for the winning cocktail which will be featured on the Bayou & Bottle menu for a year.

A portion of proceeds will be donated to USBGHTX, USBGNCF, and the Southern Smoke Foundation -- a crisis relief organization for the food and beverage industry co-founded by our own ‘Eat Like a Local’ host Chris Shepherd.

Tonight’s event is open to the public, and everyone over 21 is welcome.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Jess Householder - President, United States Bartenders’ Guild Houston, and Johnathan Jones - Beverage Manager, Four Seasons Hotel Houston.