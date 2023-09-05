WATCH TODAY ON HOUSTON LIFE: Local 11-year-old mariachi singer Eduardo Antonio Trevino shines on ‘AGT’

HOUSTON – Today on Houston Life, we catch up with Eduardo Antonio Treviño, an incredible 11-year-old mariachi soloist from Humble, TX who recently impressed the judges of NBC’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 18 with his phenomenal audition.

He’s showing his vocal skills with his version of the Mexican tune ‘La Charreada.’

He’s no stranger to Houston Life and we’re glad to have him back in our studio to chat about moving on to the next round of the hit competition and all the attention he’s been getting from his national TV experience.

Treviño has been performing mariachi songs since he was 3 and started playing guitar during the pandemic.

He performs all over the city and attends Woodcreek Middle School in Humble ISD.

He stopped by Houston Life in the Fall of 2022 after winning first place in his category at the 28th Annual Mariachi Extravaganza in San Antonio.

Watch his complete interview in the video above.

And don’t forget to follow Treviño’s journey on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 18, Tuesday nights at 7 p.m. CT on KPRC 2.

To connect with him, click here.