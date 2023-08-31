Local spotlight: Family-owned mattress business helping you sleep better

Every year the Houston Chronicle hosts its “Best of the Best” competition - where Houstonians get to vote on their favorite businesses. And we weren't surprised to hear the news that this year, our friends at Texas Mattress Makers once again took the top spot in their category. Houston Life’s Derrick Shore chatted with the owner, Youval Meicler about this latest honor. Learn more online at TexasMattressMakers.com or 713-341-6252.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Every year the Houston Chronicle hosts its “Best of the Best” competition - where Houstonians get to vote on their favorite businesses.

And we weren’t surprised to hear the news that this year, our friends at Texas Mattress Makers once again took the top spot in their category.

Watch the video above to see Derrick’s chat with Youval Meicler, the owner of Texas Mattress Makers, about this latest honor.

Texas Mattress Makers is having their hottest sale of the year for Labor Day weekend.

You can save up to 35% plus get free accessories with your purchase over $499.

Plus, if you visit them at one of their stores - including their new Humble location - you can get additional savings.

Learn more online at TexasMattressMakers.com or 713-341-6252.