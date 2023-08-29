How two local young golfers balance training on the course and the classroom

HOUSTON – Golf may seem like a pretty laid-back sport, but the athletes who play know how intense the long hours of training, tournaments and travel are- especially at a young age.

13-year-old and 11-year-old competitive golfers and Houston natives Mason and Luke An are no strangers to the commitment the game requires, and they does it all while thriving at school.

And with August being National Golf Month, we had to catch up with these two to chat about balancing their very busy schedule.

From the the long hours, tournaments, and traveling the boys do all of this while thriving at Texas Online Preparatory School (TOPS). That way, they can easily manage practice and studying each day.

Mason and Luke are incredibly talented, and very smart too - like asked when asked about what their favorite meal before a big tournament? Their moms cooking.

Watch as Lauren Kelly takes a few swings with the athletes.