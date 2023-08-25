Vegan, gluten-free wine that will leave you with ‘A Taste of Love’

HOUSTON – Dr. Benita Ledet calls herself The Love Doctor for good reason. ♥ ♥

For starters, she operates a match-making business and teaches singles how to love themselves.

More recently, she became a curator and creator of fine wine.

A Taste of Love is her brand. It features two flavors: Sweet Sensation Moscato and Sensual Seduction Red Wine. Both are named the top-rated 100 wines in the country for 2023 by the Sommelier’s Choice Awards.

Plus, the wines are vegan, gluten-free, and have natural flavors. According to Dr. B, they even have a bit of a love potion in the mix.

