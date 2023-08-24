‘MasterChef’ season 13 contestants descend on Houston

HOUSTON – MasterChef’s ‘South Team’ contestants Kolby Chandler and Reagan Sidney join Houston Life to share their experience competing in the current season of the hit culinary show led by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

Sidney is a paralegal who represents New Orleans and is the author of Recipes for Life. Chandler is an entrepreneur behind Bayou City Seasonings who represents Houston,

The duo have become good friends throughout this process, although they are still competitors since MasterChef: United Tastes of Americas is still underway. Only one home cook will win it all and take home the cash prize of $250,000 and the title of America’s MasterChef.

The duo is in town with their teammates from the South region, Jennifer, Savanna, and Kendal, for a dinner hosting tour called the Southern Table VIP Chef Dinner.

find out why they are heading back to school here in H-Town.

You can watch MasterChef, on FOX, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. CT.