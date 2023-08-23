How you can celebrate ‘Inspiring Women’s Night’ with the Houston Dash this weekend

It’s been a great year for women’s soccer with the Women’s World Cup wrapping up this month, and what better way to reach new ‘goals’ than with some inspiring women from the Houston Dash! This Saturday evening you can catch the Dash take on the Kansas City Current while celebrating Inspiring Women's Night. Watch for details!

HOUSTON – It’s been a great year for women’s soccer with the Women’s World Cup wrapping up this month, and what better way to reach new ‘goals’ than with some inspiring women from the Houston Dash!

This Saturday evening you can catch the Dash take on the Kansas City Current while celebrating women’s achievements.

‘Inspiring Women’s Night’ will feature some pretty cool pre-game activations like:

- Players will wear special warm up tops with the names of women who inspire them

- VOICEINSPORT founder and CEO Stef Strack will join the Houston Dash for a pre-match networking event

- Click HERE for ticket info

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Houston Dash General Manager Alex Singer all about this weekend’s upcoming festivities.