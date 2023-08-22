Get to know RōZY, a rock band led by two sisters as they rise in the alternative rock music scene

HOUSTON – RoZY is a sister-fronted rock band from Rosenberg.

Zoe Flores is the little sister with the big voice.

Molly Flores is the eldest sister who has her back on the drum kit.

Rounding out the band are lead guitarist Brandon Martinez and bass guitarist Aris Weathersby.

Brandon is a self-proclaimed Van Halen fan who has come into his virtuoso style of play. Aris Weathersby is a transplant from San Diego who moved to the Houston area to join a country band but ended up synching better with the rock style of RoZY.

The band is young but fearless and owns any stage they are welcomed on.

The girl’s dad, David Flores went all in when the girls took to their respective instruments at the young ages of 10 and 11. Since then, he says they would play coffee shops, restaurants, and anywhere people would let them. Fast forward to today, and the band keeps winning. They have won several local competitions, including 94.5 The Buzz’s Hometown for the Holidays and Bring On Buzzfest.

Catch them rocking out on a stage near you:

September 8 at 8 p.m.

Kemah Boardwalk

September 16 at 7 p.m.

White Oak Music Hall, Houston, TX 77009

October 6 @ 7 p.m

Jackie’s Brickhouse

November 11

Post Houston

For more information on this rockin’ band, click → here.

Watch their full interview in the video above.