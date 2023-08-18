University of Houston’s new Ice Hockey Club gearing up for inaugural game

The brand-new University of Houston Hockey Club will face off against East Texas Baptist University in two action-packed games on September 8th and 9th at the Sugar Land Ice Rink! And after months of practice and preparation, the team is excited for fans to come out a be a part of this momentous occasion. Watch as Lauren Kelly gets info on the team's first game set for September 8th.

HOUSTON – The brand-new University of Houston Hockey Club will face off against East Texas Baptist University in two action-packed games on September 8th and 9th at the Sugar Land Ice Rink!

And after months of practice and preparation, the team is excited for fans to come out a be a part of this momentous occasion.

The University of Houston Hockey Club is eager to build a strong ice hockey culture on campus and create lasting memories for both players and fans. With the talent, passion, and dedication of the team, the club aims to make ice hockey an integral part of university life.

Here is the ticket info:

- Adult General Admission: $20

- Kids 17 and under: $10

- UH Students with valid UH ID: FREE

Tickets for these historic games are now available for purchase at HoustonIceHockey.com.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with James Calderone - UH Hockey Club President, Garett Marcouiller - UH Hockey Club Vice President, and Hayden Victoria - UH Hockey Club Senior Advisor all about the excitement for the first game.

And GO COOGS!