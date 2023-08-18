Celebrating ‘Goodtaste with Tanji' 15-year milestone with memorable moments and food

HOUSTON – Our good friend Tanji Patton is celebrating her show, ‘Goodtaste with Tanji,’ 15-year anniversary!

But before she started her show, did you know Tanji was an investigative reporter and anchor? She reported from Afghanistan, covered racial discrimination in the child adoption process that led to changes in Texas law, and co-hosted live with Regis in 2000. That’s only a few of her accomplishments before she started her show ‘Goodtaste with Tanji.’

She had the idea for Goodtaste started back in 2006 on a trip to Italy with a visit to a winery in Montalcino called Cupano. Goodtaste TV started as a website in 2008 and became an instant success, thanks to all her viewers. Since then, Tanji has been a prominent figure in the food scene, showcasing restaurants, chefs, and delicious food in Texas, including Houston.

Today on the show, she shares her memorable moments. Watch her full interview above, which includes her special culinary connection to Princess Diana.

And in the video below, watch part 2 as Tanji features restaurants that have been part of Goodtaste since the beginning, which includes B&B Butcher’s & Restaurant’s bone-in ribeye and pan-seared salmon to Carcaol’s Ceviche and El Coco and Masraff’s Chilean seabass. And a special thanks to the beautiful tablescapes from Kuhl Linscomb.

You can catch ‘Goodtaste with Tanji’ on Saturdays and Sundays at 5:30 am on KPRC 2.

B&B Butcher’s & Restaurant’s bone-in ribeye and pan-seared salmon

B&B Butchers & Restaurant's bone-in ribeye and pan-seared salmon. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Carcaol’s Ceviche

Ceviche de caracol (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Masraff’s Chilean seabass