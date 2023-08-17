Houston artist Jastin Martin makes waves in R&B with new album

HOUSTON – She’s spotlighting H-Town in her music videos and captivating fans with her tender voice!

We’re introducing you to Houston native Jastin Martin, an emerging minimalist R&B-soul artist with a critically acclaimed new album called ‘Miss Me Yet?.’

Jastin grew up in the Southside- Hiram Clark area and graduated from Shadow Creek High School. She played several instruments during her school years until she found a deep love for the guitar.

For years she posted her music independently on social media until last year, when she caught the attention of the legendary music label, Def Jam Recordings.

Martin’s tracks “Right My Wrongs” and “Why Not?” have generated nearly over 2 million total streams and she is garnering a lot of attention with her debut album, where she showcases her vulnerability and versatility as a singer, instrumentalist, and producer.

Check out the video above to find out why this rising singer-songwriter is on the brink of a massive career.

Martin also explained why she made Houston’s Gerald D. Hines Waterwall Park the set for her video, ‘Right My Wrongs.”

You can listen to Martin’s album “Miss Me Yet?” on your favorite music streaming platform.