For your 🐕: A Jo-asis for dogs to learn swimming and dock diving

HOUSTON – If you think that all dogs can swim, that’s false.

Houstonian Jo Dunham turned her backyard into a Jo-asis, the perfect place for your dog to learn how to swim and even compete in dock diving. While the dogs have fun, their human friends can join them in the pool or chill out in the shade while enjoying their favorite beverages.

Joasis provides doggy life jackets of every size, every dog toy known to man, a dog washing station with a commercial hair dryer, a private restroom and changing areas for humans, and tons of pictures for you to share with your friends and family.

And, if you ever want to try the sport of dock diving, Joasis can help get you started. They are at almost every trial and are happy to personally introduce you to the facilities and people who run them. Jo enjoys introducing new people to the sport and getting new pups jumping.

So jump into the pool and keep cool with your furry friends.

Click → here for information about Joasis and dog swimming lessons.