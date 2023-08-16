UH Mariachi Pumas to perform at the 4th Annual Mariachi Festival

HOUSTON – This weekend, get ready to celebrate Hispanic culture with the sounds of the best mariachi groups in Texas because Mariachi Festival and Performing Arts Houston are presenting the 4th Annual Mariachi Festival.

The lineup includes World-class mariachi stars and a relatively newcomer group taking mariachi music to a new generation, the Mariachi Pumas from the University of Houston.

The group stopped by Houston Life with details on what sets this ensemble apart and a very special performance.

“Any UH student can learn this traditional Mexican musical style with its distinctive rhythms, instrumentation, and performance practice,” said Jose Longoria, director for Mariachi Pumas.

Puma is Spanish for cougar, and the group is mostly comprised of students who are non-music majors. They also reflect the diversity of UH’s community and its student body.

“Some of our members major in psychology, public health, construction management, optometry, and architecture,” said Longoria.

For the first time, Performing Arts Houston partners with the Mariachi Festival on the fourth annual celebration of music which will feature performances by Texas mariachi legends Mariachi Mariposas, Mariachi 7 Leguas, Mariachi Imperial de America, and more.

The 3-day runs Aug. 18 through Aug. 20 at Brown Theater in Wortham Center. Mariachi Pumas will hit the stage on Friday, Aug. 18 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets start at $30, with $15 student tickets available, BOGO Theater Week deals are also available.

To get yours, click here.

Watch the Pumas’ complete interview and performance in the video above.