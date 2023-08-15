Turn your fitness routine into a ‘knockout’ with fun boxing-inspired exercise class

August is National Wellness Month, and if your current workout has gotten a little stale -- maybe it’s time to ‘punch’ it up a bit with a new boxing-inspired fitness class! Rumble Boxing just opened their new location in Memorial, offering a fun way to turn your exercise routine into a knockout. Watch as Lauren Kelly takes a ‘jab’ at a few moves!

HOUSTON – August is National Wellness Month, and if your current workout has gotten a little stale -- maybe it’s time to ‘punch’ it up a bit with a new boxing-inspired fitness class!

Rumble Boxing just opened their new location in Memorial, offering a fun way to turn your exercise routine into a knockout.

If you’re looking to help focus on self-care, manage stress, and revive your overall fitness...a boxing-inspired Rumble class might be just what you need.

Rumble Boxing classes consist of a 45-minute, 10-round, strength and conditioning group fitness workout, using boxing bags and high-intensity strength training circuits.

The classes were designed for all fitness levels, so anyone can come in and give it a try.

Watch as Lauren Kelly takes a ‘jab’ at a few moves!