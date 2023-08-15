Goodwill Houston’s path to better lives and second chances

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – This is a story about determination, success, and second chances --- how one woman transformed her life after prison.

Poppy Seuffert led a life of hardship and was incarcerated for selling drugs in 2016. After her divorce, Poppy became a drug addict and was later arrested by the DEA for distributing drugs. She was sentenced to three 21-year terms in prison but was paroled after three years for good behavior.

During her time in jail, she found Goodwill Houston. Poppy saw a presentation about how Goodwill helps men and women with a criminal history with job training and placement services to people with barriers to employment, including those who were formerly incarcerated. With Goodwill Houston’s support and training programs, Poppy changed her life and status from inmate to assistant manager.

According to Poppy, Goodwill gave her a purpose and mission in life. It is a safe place to grow and learn. Poppy is one of the many success stories at Goodwill, and now she makes it a point to share her story of how the power of work changes lives.

