The Garden Theatre brings to Houston the story of Bonnie & Clyde

Bonnie & Clyde, the infamous love and crime story that captured the attention of America is getting a musical retelling thanks Houston’s new theatre company, The Garden Theatre! Local actors Jackie Cortina and Austin Colburn, who play the iconic lead roles in the show, shared details on this new production on stage until August, 20th at MATCH.

Local actors Jackie Cortina and Austin Colburn, who play the iconic lead roles in the show, shared details on this new production on stage until August, 20th at MATCH ( (Midtown Arts and Theatre Center Houston.)

“This local production has significantly more dancing in it than is normally done due to the lush orchestrations of the show, coupled with Bonnie’s dreams of becoming a famous movie star. It echoes what she would have been seeing at the movies,” according to founding artistic director, Logan Vaden.

Bonnie & Clyde has music by legendary composer Frank Wilhorn (Jekyll & Hyde, Dracula, and Civil War), lyrics by Don Black (Sunset Boulevard), and a book by Ivan Menchell. The original production opened on Broadway in 2011 and ran for only 36 performances. Since then, Bonnie & Clyde has been a cult favorite of regional theatres across the country.

Bonnie & Clyde’s last performances run from August 17-20, 2023. Adult tickets are $26.50. Student and senior tickets are $21.50. Tickets are available on the theatre’s website.

