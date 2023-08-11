Want to Be in the HGO’s Sound of Music? Learn About Auditions Here

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – The Houston Grand Opera has an amazing six-opera season ahead!

Houston Life’s Melanie Camp spoke with Conductor Richard Bado at The Wortham Theatre Center about some of the upcoming shows including The Sound of Music. Acclaimed director Francesca Zambello takes songs from the theatrical version and from the film that so many of us grew up watching....over and over. Remember waiting for that VHS tape to rewind?!

A big fan, Bado said there was no way anyone else would be conducting the HGO’s production of The Sound of Music.

The Sound of Music stars world-famous mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard as Maria and baritone Alexander Birch Elliott as the Captain. The HGO will be holding local auditions to cast the roles of the von Trapp children. Details will be posted online at HGO.org after Labor Day.

Watch more about the auditions in the video below.

The opera season opens with the HGO’s 75th premiere, Intelligence. The story is inspired by the true story of two women who became unlikely spies during the Civil War. This opera is already creating a buzz around the country.

