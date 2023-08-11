Houston’s own master magician Curt Miller takes the stage

HOUSTON – He’s one of the most sought-after magicians in the country.

Master magician Curt Miller has performed for celebrities like William Shatner and Henry Winkler.

Now, he’s returning home to Houston for several shows.

It’s all part of his magical experience called, “The Conjurer,” an intimate magical experience with Master Magician Curt Miller.

Watch the video to see what Curt has in store for local audiences, and how you can get your tickets to his shows.

Here’s a look at Curt’s show schedule.

August 18-19: South Shore Harbour Resort, League City

September 22-23: Hyatt Place, Katy

October 27-28: Houston Marriott Sugar Land

Shows are at 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.

CLICK HERE for more information.