100º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Houston Life

Houston mom wins first season of NBC’s ‘Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge’

Arushi Garg’s Hot Wheels diecast toy is now available for purchase

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

Tags: Houston Life, Entertainment, Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge, NBC
A local mom just landed $50,000 after winning the top prize on NBC's “Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge.” That's on top of the $25,000 she won earlier in the season. And if that wasn't exciting enough, her winning design will now be mass produced and turned into a diecast Hot Wheels toy that you can get for yourself! Arushi Garg chats about her journey on the show and what’s next on “Houston Life.”

HOUSTON – A local mom just landed $50,000 after winning the top prize on NBC’s “Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge.” 

That’s on top of the $25,000 she won earlier in the season.

And if that wasn’t exciting enough, her winning design will now be mass produced and turned into a diecast Hot Wheels toy that you can get for yourself!

Arushi Garg chats about her journey on the show and what’s next for her on “Houston Life.”

See Arushi’s interview in the video above and follow her journey on Instagram and Tiktok.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Beatriz is a producer for Houston life. She’s a dog mom who enjoys traveling and eating her way through new cities and cultures.

email