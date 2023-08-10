The Houston Rockets are hosting open auditions for the Clutch City Dancers

Love to dance and love the Houston Rockets? The team is hosting open auditions this Saturday at 713 Music Hall for the Clutch City Dancers. Watch as Lauren Kelly finds out what the judges will be looking for ahead of this weekend’s try outs, and how you could possibly join the squad!

HOUSTON – The Clutch City Dancers are an elite performance group who perform during every timeout at all of the Houston Rockets home games.

Not only are they incredible dancers, but they’re also constantly out in the community, they’re passionate, and they do what they love every time they step on the court.

The squad is hosting open auditions this Saturday at 713 Music Hall, and if you’re planning on trying out -- here are a few bits of info you’ll need ahead of this weekend.

- The auditions are this Saturday (8/12) beginning at 9AM at 713 Music Hall downtown.

- The audition finalists will audition live (same day) at 4PM in front of fans, and then one last time in front of the judges

- Doors open at 3PM

- The live audition showcase is open to the public

- Be the first to meet the team and be a part of the celebratory dance party with music provided by celebrity DJ “Dr. McDaniels”

- There will also be appearances by Clutch the Bear and Launch Crew

- Tickets are free, but secure them now at Rockets.com

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Natalie Alvarado – Houston Rockets Director of Live Programming & Entertainment, along with Clutch City Dancers Katie Bach and Katlyn Gonzales.