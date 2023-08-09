99º
Cupfusion Cupcakery in The Heights creates handmade, boozy cupcakes

Lauren Kelly, Houston Life Correspondent

Tags: boozy cupcakes, alcohol-infused, Cupfusion Cupcakery, The Heights, food, dessert shop
HOUSTON – If you’re looking for a fun sweet treat to have at your next birthday party or special event, here’s a perfect way to put a twist on a classic dessert.

Cupfusion Cupcakery in the heights is a new dessert bar that has taken cupcakes and cocktails to the next level, serving up fresh baked handmade boozy cupcakes.

The fresh-made alcohol-infused cupcakes come in a variety of different flavors, and of course - they also serve them without the alcohol.

Choose from Cupfusion’s flavors including Vanilla, Chocolate, Red Velvet, Smore’s, Lemon Burst, Banana Pudding, and more.

The infused cupcake flavors range from Pina Colada, Tequila Sunrise, Hennessy, and Mimosa.

Plus the shop is open late, here are the hours:

Mon: Closed

Tue: 1:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Wed - Thu: 1:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Fri - Sat: 1:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Sun: 1:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Watch as Lauren Kelly along with owner Chase Dupree give them a try!

About the Author:

Texas girl, favorite aunt, lucky girlfriend, dog mom, Diet Coke connoisseur.

