3 kid-friendly meals on a stick for back-to-school

HOUSTON – If you need back-to-school lunch ideas, there’s a popular item that you can serve in different ways, and will be a fun way to pack nutritious food: Skewers!
Oscar Perez, Lead Chef Instructor with Well Done Cooking Class, shared three delicious and kid-friendly ways to take your skewers up a notch.
Well Done offers cooking classes for all ages, from how to create a romantic date night dinner, to pasta and sushi making, or how to get your kids in the kitchen.
Check out the complete recipes below.
Pasta skewers:
Skewers (3-5 inches)
Mozzarella pear
Multi-colored Cheese tortellini
Smoked sausage rounds
Favorite jar of tomato sauce
Instructions:
1. Gather all ingredients.
2. Boil off the tortellini, then allow it to come to room temp.
3. Cut smoked sausage to 1/2 inch rounds
4. Assemble skewers with assorted ingredients.
5. Serve with your favorite jar of tomato sauce
Antipasto skewers:
Skewers (3-5 inches)
Cubed cheddar
Cubed white cheddar Baby Gherkins
Cherry tomatoes
Smoked Turkey cubes
Instructions:
1. Gather all ingredients.
2. Drain and pat dry baby gherkins.
3. Wash and pat dry cherry tomatoes
4. Assemble skewers with assorted ingredients.
5. Serve with favorite Dressing (optional)
Dessert skewer:
Skewers (3-5 inches)
Sara Lee’s pound cake
Strawberries
Nutella spread
Instructions:
1. Gather all ingredients.
2. Drain and pat dry strawberries and cut into halves.
3. Dice pound cake into 1-inch cubes
4. Assemble skewers with assorted ingredients.
5. Serve with Nutella Spread.
To connect with Chef Perez, contact Well Done, here, or his catering company, Southern Cadence Cuisine, here.
Recipes provided by Oscar Perez.