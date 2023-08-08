3 kid-friendly meals on a stick for back-to-school

If you are in need of back-to-school lunch ideas, there’s a popular item that you can serve in different ways, and will be a fun way to pack nutritious food: Skewers! Oscar Perez, Lead Chef Instructor With WellDone Cooking Class, shared three delicious and kid-friendly ways to take your skewers up a notch.

Oscar Perez, Lead Chef Instructor with Well Done Cooking Class, shared three delicious and kid-friendly ways to take your skewers up a notch.

Well Done offers cooking classes for all ages, from how to create a romantic date night dinner, to pasta and sushi making, or how to get your kids in the kitchen.

Check out the complete recipes below.

Pasta Skewers from Chef Oscar Perez Lead Chef Instructor With WellDone Cooking Class

Pasta skewers:

Skewers (3-5 inches)

Mozzarella pear

Multi-colored Cheese tortellini

Smoked sausage rounds

Favorite jar of tomato sauce

Instructions:

1. Gather all ingredients.

2. Boil off the tortellini, then allow it to come to room temp.

3. Cut smoked sausage to 1/2 inch rounds

4. Assemble skewers with assorted ingredients.

5. Serve with your favorite jar of tomato sauce

Antipasto skewers:

Skewers (3-5 inches)

Cubed cheddar

Cubed white cheddar Baby Gherkins

Cherry tomatoes

Smoked Turkey cubes

Instructions:

1. Gather all ingredients.

2. Drain and pat dry baby gherkins.

3. Wash and pat dry cherry tomatoes

4. Assemble skewers with assorted ingredients.

5. Serve with favorite Dressing (optional)

Dessert skewer:

Skewers (3-5 inches)

Sara Lee’s pound cake

Strawberries

Nutella spread

Instructions:

1. Gather all ingredients.

2. Drain and pat dry strawberries and cut into halves.

3. Dice pound cake into 1-inch cubes

4. Assemble skewers with assorted ingredients.

5. Serve with Nutella Spread.

To connect with Chef Perez, contact Well Done, here, or his catering company, Southern Cadence Cuisine, here.

Recipes provided by Oscar Perez.