FREE hip-hop aerobics class at Emancipation Park will get your heart pumping

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

Sabiha Mahmood

Derrick Shore, Houston Life Host

Derrick and Tessa are learning hip-hop step aerobics with Hip-Hop Aerobics instructor Sade Parker from the Emancipation Park Conservancy. This FREE high energy step aerobics class is available at Emancipation Park every Monday and Wednesday evening from 6 to 7 pm.

HOUSTON – There’s a fun and groovy way to get fit: Hip-Hop Step Aerobics.

The best part, you can attend this class for free on Mondays and Wednesdays at 6 pm at Emancipation Park.

This class focuses on cardio conditioning with choreographed movements, is designed for all fitness levels, and is great for beginning and intermediate steppers.

Sade Parker, the Hip-Hop Step Aerobics instructor at Emancipation Park, stopped by Houston Life to show us the basic routine to get you started at home.

Watch Parker’s intro lesson in the video above.

For more information on the fitness programming available at The Emancipation Park, click here.

