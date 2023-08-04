Derrick and Tessa try grape stomping ahead of the Grape Stomp Festival

HOUSTON – Watch Derrick and Tessa jump into grape stomp barrels to crush some grapes ahead of the Bernhardt Winery Grape Stomp Festival.

The festival celebrates grape harvest season in Texas.

See why you have to experience this one-of-a-kind adventure just a short drive northwest of Houston.

Jerry Bernhardt, owner & winemaker with Bernhardt Winery in Plantersville, Texas, stopped by our studio to invite everyone to this family-friendly festival where everyone can feel the ambiance of Texas wine country.

You can enter the festival grounds for free. Jump into the Grape Stomp for pictures for $5 per person without a T-shirt purchase.

Enjoy train rides through the vineyard ($2) and snow cones ($1) with ticket purchase, and live music from Southern Disposition.

The winery will offer tour and tasting experiences throughout the day.

To reserve wine tastings in advance or for more information about the festival, click here.