Show your kids’ teacher some love with personalized DIY back-to-school gifts

HOUSTON – As your kids prepare for school, don’t forget to show your appreciation to the teachers. Alexis Geissler from Craftworx shares three creative DIY gift ideas that will impress your kids’ teachers on their first day back to school.

1. Painted Apple Bag

A DIY painted apple bag (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Brown paper bag

Pencil for tracing/drawing design

Paint – Red, white and black

Paint brushes

Green paper for leaf

Scissors

Hole punch

Decorative ribbon

Items to place in the bag – snacks, school supplies, etc.

Directions:

Draw an apple design on a paper bag. Paint a thin, even layer or red to fill in the design. Add a white highlight once the red has dried. Outline the apple with black paint. Allow the paint to dry completely. Add fun goodies to your bag such as supplies, teacher treats, gift cards, etc. Cut leaf shape out of green paper. Add hole at top of leaf to string ribbon through. Tie off with a cute ribbon. Gift to your child’s new teacher!

Hand Print Sanitizer

A DIY Hand Print Sanitizer (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Paper for tracing hands onto

Pencil

Scissors

Hole punch

Decorative ribbon

Hand sanitizer bottle

Printed or hand-written gift tag

Directions:

Trace your child’s hand onto a piece of paper. Cut out the traced hand and add a hole to the top with a punch or scissors. Create a label or print a free download such as this one Add a hole to the gift tag. Layer with gift tag and loop ribbon through both pieces. Tie to the bottle of hand sanitizer. Gift to your child’s new teacher!

Pencil Gift Card Holder

A DIY Pencil Gift Card Holder (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

White cardstock with printed design

Scissors

Gift Card

Directions:

Find a free printable online such as this one Print pencil design onto the paper. There are lots of designs that can be found online. Cut out design and fold over. Insert the gift card to the inside of the design. Gift to your child’s new teacher!

Alexis Geissler founded Craftworx, an independent and family-owned business. She brings the community together through creativity with her DIY mobile studio. Alexis offers a range of projects and classes for all skill levels and ages, including teens and adults. If you like to book her for events, parties, or any creative fun, click → here.