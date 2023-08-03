Show your kids’ teacher some love with personalized DIY back-to-school gifts

HOUSTON – As your kids prepare for school, don’t forget to show your appreciation to the teachers. Alexis Geissler from Craftworx shares three creative DIY gift ideas that will impress your kids’ teachers on their first day back to school.
1. Painted Apple Bag
- Brown paper bag
- Pencil for tracing/drawing design
- Paint – Red, white and black
- Paint brushes
- Green paper for leaf
- Scissors
- Hole punch
- Decorative ribbon
- Items to place in the bag – snacks, school supplies, etc.
Directions:
- Draw an apple design on a paper bag.
- Paint a thin, even layer or red to fill in the design.
- Add a white highlight once the red has dried.
- Outline the apple with black paint.
- Allow the paint to dry completely.
- Add fun goodies to your bag such as supplies, teacher treats, gift cards, etc.
- Cut leaf shape out of green paper. Add hole at top of leaf to string ribbon through.
- Tie off with a cute ribbon.
- Gift to your child’s new teacher!
Hand Print Sanitizer
- Paper for tracing hands onto
- Pencil
- Scissors
- Hole punch
- Decorative ribbon
- Hand sanitizer bottle
- Printed or hand-written gift tag
Directions:
- Trace your child’s hand onto a piece of paper.
- Cut out the traced hand and add a hole to the top with a punch or scissors.
- Create a label or print a free download such as this one.
- Add a hole to the gift tag.
- Layer with gift tag and loop ribbon through both pieces.
- Tie to the bottle of hand sanitizer.
- Gift to your child’s new teacher!
Pencil Gift Card Holder
- White cardstock with printed design
- Scissors
- Gift Card
Directions:
- Find a free printable online such as this one.
- Print pencil design onto the paper. There are lots of designs that can be found online.
- Cut out design and fold over.
- Insert the gift card to the inside of the design.
- Gift to your child’s new teacher!
Alexis Geissler founded Craftworx, an independent and family-owned business. She brings the community together through creativity with her DIY mobile studio. Alexis offers a range of projects and classes for all skill levels and ages, including teens and adults. If you like to book her for events, parties, or any creative fun, click → here.