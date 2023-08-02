Drink beer and save animals in the wild at annual ‘Brew at the Zoo’ event

HOUSTON – ‘Brew at the Zoo’ presented by TXU Energy is back this fall, and we are so excited!

It’s one of the most popular annual events of the year, and guests will be able to save animals in the wild just by drinking their favorite brew with their crew.

It is, however, 21-and-up – which means…no kids this time.

The event takes place Friday, Sept. 15th from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and new this year, guests will have access to the brand-new Galápagos Islands exhibit and visit Galápagos tortoises, sea lions, and sharks after hours.

For the first time, LED mini golf and digital caricature artists will round out the fun at the much-anticipated event.

Participating breweries include Saint Arnold Brewing Company, SpindleTap, Tupps, 8th Wonder, No Label, Eureka Heights, and Galveston Island Brewing. In addition to beer, guests can enjoy seltzers, ciders and ready to drink cocktails.

Tickets are available for purchase today, Wednesday, Aug. 2. At www.houstonzo.org/brew.

Watch as Lauren Kelly gets all the info from Zoo Manager, Jessica Reyes about the upcoming event.