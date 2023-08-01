The inspiration behind the new adults-only, themed Wanderstay Boutique Hotel in Eado

Knowing the importance of having a fun, safe, and unique place to stay while traveling, Diedre Mathis created the Wanderstay Boutique Hotel in EADO, designed to give guests an unforgettable experience. WBH is an adults-only, themed hotel with 10 beautifully themed rooms. Watch as Lauren Kelly and owner Deidre Mathis give us a look inside.

HOUSTON – Deidre Mathis made history in 2018 when she opened the first black-owned hostel in the united states, called the Wanderstay Hostel right here in Houston.

The hostel has since accommodated more than 15,000 guests from 31 countries, and the company was even granted a small business grant from Beyonce, through her Beygood Foundation.

Knowing the importance of having a fun, safe, and unique place to stay while traveling, Deidre created the Wanderstay Boutique Hotel in EADO, designed to give guests an unforgettable experience.

Wanderstay Boutique Hotel is an adults-only, themed hotel with 10 beautifully themed rooms ranging from the Black and White Art Museum, Safari Escape, and Desert Vibes as well as Houston Sports Teams.

Bonus, it’s also dog-friendly! (for a small fee)

Watch as Lauren Kelly and owner Deidre Mathis give us a look inside.