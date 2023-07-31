Local ‘American Ninja Warrior’ contestant Grant McCartney gears up for semifinals

The action-packed competition series ‘American Ninja Warrior’ returns tonight with a brand-new semifinals episode, featuring the most elite athletes in the country. Find out what it takes to compete on the action-packed show with local ninja - Grant McCartney as Lauren Kelly heads to Iron Sports gym to train with him.

HOUSTON – The most elite athletes in the country are back for new episodes of NBC’s ‘American Ninja Warrior’ season 15, Mondays at 7 p.m. right here on KPRC 2.

With multiple contestants representing the Houston area this season, we caught up with ANW veteran Grant McCartney, aka the ‘Island Ninja’ before tonight’s semifinals airs.

Grant is based out of Houston about 50% of the year, and trains for ANW mainly at Iron Sports.

He’s an 8-time ANW Veteran, competing in seasons 7-13, 15, as well as a 3-time Vegas Finalist from seasons 7, 8, and 11.

With the biggest changes in show history, Season 15 will challenge the ninjas to race side-by-side and head-to-head across a high-stakes course with a spot in the national finals on the line.

Additionally, the Mega Wall is even taller than before at 18½ feet and, for the first time ever, ninjas will need to complete all six obstacles in a designated time in order to earn a shot at the $10,000 prize.

The ninjas will make their way through the qualifying and semifinal rounds in Los Angeles before moving to the national finals in Las Vegas.

Also at stake is a top prize of $1 million for the fastest ninja who can conquer all four stages at the national finals.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Grant about preparing for this season of ‘ANW,’ and gives us a peek at what to expect from the obstacles on the show.