HOUSTON – Craving sushi?

Instead of ordering take-out, why not learn how to make your own restaurant-quality sushi rolls at home.

Lavinia Doan and Dan Pippen of Lav Sushi share the basics of making your own sushi, including what you need to get started and where to find it.

Plus, they offer local classes and catering services for sushi fans wanting to learn the process.

CLICK HERE to connect with Lav Sushi.