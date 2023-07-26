Houston Life’s Shakespeare Challenge with the stars of Houston Shakespeare Festival 2023

HOUSTON – Laura Frye and Austin Hanna are two of the actors bringing to life the words of the Bard at this year’s Houston Shakespeare Festival!

Houston Life’s Derrick Shore and Lauren Kelly helped them flex out their acting muscles before the free festival kicks off tomorrow at Miller Outdoor Theatre with a fun challenge!

Check out how they team up to give a Shakespearean twist to some ‘90s classic songs.

The actors, who attended the University of Houston, also gave details about this summer favorite that brings together UH alums, current students, professors, and other professional actors and crew to share with Houston the art of performance.

This year audiences will enjoy “Macbeth” and “Much Ado About Nothing,” Both actors have roles in these plays, and Frye plays the starring role of Lady Macbeth.

The Houston Shakespeare Festiva runs from Thursday, July 27 through Saturday, August 5, 2023. Bard Talk starts at 7:45 p.m. Performance begins at 8:15 p.m. Attendance is free. There is seating on the hill and in the covered audience area. Tickets are required for the covered audience area; they are available at 10 a.m. the day before the performance.

For tickets, visit https://www.milleroutdoortheatre.com/get-tickets/.

To check out the full schedule, click here.