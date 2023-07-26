96º
Houston band Swimwear Department making waves with songs about swimming pools and malls

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

Sabiha Mahmood

HOUSTON – Swimwear Department is making a splash in the local music scene with its unique style of music.

This local rock band only makes songs about swimming pools and shopping malls.

Besides this unique subject matter, the band is also known for its frenetic live shows. At shows, fans join in enthusiastic shout-along and improvised line dances.

The band has shot music videos aboard Galveston’s historic tall ship Elissa and inside Houston’s Gallery Furniture. They headlined the first Summer Mixtape local music showcase at Miller Outdoor Theatre. Houstonians may have seen them at past Houston Artcar Parades, Rollerderby Championships, or Dynamo games.

Swimwear Department’s new album, The Poolest of the Mall, will be released on Aug. 4th and they will be celebrating with a gig that night at The Heights Theater.

For tickets and more information about their upcoming show, click here.

Check out their interview in the video above to find out more about them!

