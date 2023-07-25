R&B-Soul singer Leela James to perform in Houston

Singer- songwriter Leela James was named the Goddaughter of Soul by James Brown and is one of the leading female figures in the genre. She has a brand new single and a tour stopping right here in Houston, the city she calls home! We’re chatting with R&B and soul singer Leela James before her concert at Bayou Music Center on Aug. 4th.

HOUSTON – Singer-songwriter Leela James was named the Goddaughter of Soul by James Brown and is one of the leading female figures in the genre.

She has a brand new song and a tour stop in Houston, the city she calls home!

We’re chatting with the R&B and soul singer before her concert at Bayou Music Center on Aug. 4th.

The songstress continues to rock crowds with an array of classics and new hits, including her latest single, “Right Back In It”, a new song featuring Houston rapper Lil Flip.

The highly anticipated single is the first track from Leela’s upcoming project that will be released in the Fall of 2023, in conjunction with a special initiative for current female HBCU students.

James plans to help them get “Right Back In It” with their academic studies and help prepare them mentally to tackle their life’s goals.

To see James’ complete interview, watch the video above.

For a link to get your tickets, click here.