2 fun pink cocktails to celebrate Barbie

HOUSTON – It’s the cultural event of the summer! The new Barbie movie comes out tomorrow and has ignited huge interest in all things pink, including drinks!

So, if you’re pre-gaming with your friends, or just want to keep the party going after leaving the theaters, Ale Morales, bartender at Blossom Hotel, shared 2 cocktail recipes to celebrate Barbie!

According to Morales, “These cocktails are so perfectly pink, that even Barbie would have to Instagram it.”

If you don’t want to make the cocktails, check out their Barbie cocktail menu at The Blossom Hotel! They will be serving up a trio of pink cocktails at their dazzling pink-accented rendezVu lobby bar, exclusively available during premiere weekend, July 21-23.

Recipes:

1. Malibu Mimosa

0.5 oz Peach Schnapps with edible glitter

0.5 oz Malibu

2 oz Raspberry Puree

0.5 oz Lychee Puree

Top up with Prosecco

Garnish with Mint Leaf

Preparation method: Pour all ingredients into a Flute Glass

2. Malibu Beach Soda

1.5 oz Malibu with edible glitter

0.75 oz Elderflower Liqueur

Top up with Soda

Garnish with pink sugar rim and raspberries in a swizzle stick

Preparation method: Add all ingredients to a tall glass with ice and stir.

To connect with Morales and the hotel, click here.