Experience Asian Culture during the Grand Opening of ‘Explore Asia’ at Asia Society Texas

HOUSTON – This weekend, you can explore the art and cultures of Asia without ever having to leave Houston at the grand opening event for the new ‘Explore Asia’ exhibition at Asia Society Texas.

The grand opening will be a FREE interactive event for the whole family, featuring daily lion dances, food trucks, activities, and story times.

The new permanent exhibition highlights five Asian countries across six unique experiences with immersive journeys to China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Vietnam.

It is the only interactive learning exhibition in Texas that focuses specifically on Asia.

Travel across time and space on a virtual bullet train, learn about delicious meals and treats (and where to find them in Houston), take our stage by participating in a drumming performance, and more.

Learn more deeply about the highlighted countries and their arts, cultures, and traditions through hands-on activities and demonstrations, and enjoy story times and locally-owned food trucks as part of the fun!

Admission to the Grand Opening is free; however - registration (online or walk-up) is required. (click HERE)

